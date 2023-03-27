New video released in 2021 Pace bus crash that killed woman after driver fell asleep at the wheel

The family of a Pace bus passenger who was killed after a bus driver fell asleep at the wheel in 2021 will receive a $13 million settlement.

The 68-year-old woman had relied on Pace to get around ever since she fractured her leg several years ago.

But on a summer afternoon, her life was cut short.

Attorneys for the family say it's because Pace put the dangerous driver on the road.

Now, never before seen footage of the accident on Aug. 15, 2021, has been released.

It shows the bus driver, Joe McKee, falling asleep behind the wheel, crossing lanes of oncoming traffic, leaving the roadway and barreling into a tree at 40 miles an hour.

Brenda Burse, who was on her way home from church, can be heard screaming during the scary crash. She later died from her injuries.

Attorneys representing Burse's family say both Pace and its subcontractor, SCR Medical Transportation, knew McKee had sleep apnea.

The driver had also been suspended three months prior for falling asleep behind the wheel — yet he was allowed to return to work.

Following the settlement announcement, Burse's family is speaking out in hopes no one else ever has to experience this.

"I'm looking forward to seeing that they take it very seriously when it comes to individuals' lives, that their safety does matter," said Brenda's daughter Amelia Burse. "She was an awesome mom, and I love her and I appreciate her and all she has done, and it hurts."

McKee was fired by Pace and SCR.

Meanwhile, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office says it has reviewed the evidence, but concluded it was insufficient to move forward with felony charges against McKee.