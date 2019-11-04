Paintball attackers still on the loose in Chicago as victim shares story
CHICAGO - Kevin Green says he was working on his van in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood recently when he was fired on with a barrage of bullets.
“I felt two hits in my back, they were yellow,” said Green. “I heard the laughter as I fell to the ground and the car took off.”
Some yellow paint remains on his van and a tree that was hit.
Green says he’s scared from the incident because he thought he was being shot at by someone wielding a real gun.
“I thought I was being shot by bullets,” said Green.
Chicago police say no one has been tracked down for the paintball sprees that are now citywide.