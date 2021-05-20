Pair arrested after crashing car into West Town restaurant

A pair was arrested after crashing into a restaurant late Wednesday in West Town.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue and struck the west side of a restaurant, Chicago police said.

The crash caused "substantial damage" to the restaurant, according to police.

A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger, ran from the scene and was found in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of North Winchester Avenue with a handgun, police said.

The pair was taken into custody and were transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident appeared to be alcohol-related, accordng to police.