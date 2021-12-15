Pair beaten, robbed while walking in Lincoln Park

A man and a woman were robbed Tuesday night while walking in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The pair, both 38 years old, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Montana Street when three gunmen got out of a dark-colored sedan and demanded their belongings, police said.

The gunmen hit the man in the face and took his phone, wallet and shoes, police said. They then struck the woman in the back of the head with a handgun and took her purse and phone, according to CPD.

The pair refused treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

At least seven armed robberies have been reported in the Lincoln Park/Lake View area in the past two weeks.