Robbers target victims on Chicago's North Side - sometimes robbing two or three people within minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a group of robbers with guns who sometimes steal cars.
Police said the robbers walk up to the victims on the sidewalk and threaten them with semi-automatic guns. After the robbery, the robbers either get into a getaway car or they steal the victim's car and take off.
Three of the robberies happened within an hour on Wednesday, December 1, in Lake View:
- Barry Avenue near Sheffield at 8:15 p.m.
- Cornelia near Ashland at 8:53 p.m.
- Cornelia Ave near Ashland at 8:55 p.m.
Two of the robberies happened back-to-back near Wrigley Field on Tuesday, December 7:
- Addison near Sheffield (just outside Wrigley) at 9:00 p.m.
- Addison near Sheffield (just outside Wrigley) at 9:07 p.m.
The rest of the robberies happened in the Lincoln Park/Lake View East areas:
- Fremont near Webster in Lincoln Park on December 3 at 9:30 p.m.
- Newport near Halsted in Lake View East on December 4 at 10:40 a.m.
- Lincoln near Larabee in Lincoln Park on December 6 at 8:50 p.m.
- Clark near Belden in Lincoln Park on December 6 at 9:47 p.m.
- Barry near Clark in Lake View East on December 10 at 11:45 p.m.
- Melrose near Broadway on December 10 at 11:50 p.m.
- Wrightwood near Paulina on December 11 at 12:10 p.m.
