Robbers target victims on Chicago's North Side - sometimes robbing two or three people within minutes

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View
Armed robberies reported minutes apart in Lake View East

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a group of robbers with guns who sometimes steal cars.

Police said the robbers walk up to the victims on the sidewalk and threaten them with semi-automatic guns. After the robbery, the robbers either get into a getaway car or they steal the victim's car and take off.

Three of the robberies happened within an hour on Wednesday, December 1, in Lake View:

  • Barry Avenue near Sheffield at 8:15 p.m.
  • Cornelia near Ashland at 8:53 p.m.
  • Cornelia Ave near Ashland at 8:55 p.m.

Two of the robberies happened back-to-back near Wrigley Field on Tuesday, December 7:

  • Addison near Sheffield (just outside Wrigley) at 9:00 p.m.
  • Addison near Sheffield (just outside Wrigley) at 9:07 p.m.

The rest of the robberies happened in the Lincoln Park/Lake View East areas:

  • Fremont near Webster in Lincoln Park on December 3 at 9:30 p.m.
  • Newport near Halsted in Lake View East on December 4 at 10:40 a.m.
  • Lincoln near Larabee in Lincoln Park on December 6 at 8:50 p.m.
  • Clark near Belden in Lincoln Park on December 6 at 9:47 p.m.
  • Barry near Clark in Lake View East on December 10 at 11:45 p.m.
  • Melrose near Broadway on December 10 at 11:50 p.m.
  • Wrightwood near Paulina on December 11 at 12:10 p.m. 

