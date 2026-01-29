Pair charged after armed robbery attempt foiled by CCL holder on Chicago's NW Side

article

The Brief A concealed-carry license holder shot and wounded one of two men during an alleged armed robbery in Chicago’s Cragin neighborhood. Police say the victim opened fire after a gun was pulled during the confrontation. Both suspects were arrested and are now facing felony armed robbery charges.



Two men have been charged after a concealed carry license holder thwarted their alleged armed robbery Tuesday in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood.

Robert Cooks Jr., 23, and Teryon Pittman, 24, were each charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Montana Street and Laramie Avenue.

Chicago police said a 39-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when Cooks and Pittman approached him and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings.

Police said the victim, who is a licensed concealed-carry holder, drew his own gun and fired multiple shots, striking Cooks in the legs. Officers took both suspects into custody at the scene.

Cooks was treated by paramedics and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Pittman has faced criminal charges in Chicago three times since 2020, including two cases of domestic battery.

What's next:

Both men have a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.