Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.

The pair was arrested less than 30 minutes later in the first block of East 76th Street, police said.

Coleman, of Rosemoor, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Williams, of Dyer, Indiana, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

They are both due to appear in bond court Tuesday.