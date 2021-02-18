Pair charged in September shooting inside South Side apartment complex

Two men were charged in a shooting last year that wounded a man at a Douglas-area apartment complex on the South Side.

Jaylen Brown, 21, faces a count of attempted first-degree murder in the Sept. 12 shooting, according to Chicago police.

Rojaih Williams (left), Jaylan Brown (right) | Chicago Police

Rojaih Williams, 21, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in the same incident, which happened in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

The 27-year-old victim was standing in the lobby of an apartment complex about 1:20 a.m. when shots rang out, police said at the time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was shot on the side of his chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Advertisement

Brown and Williams were arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in the 600 block of West Oakdale Avenue in Lake View East, police said.

They were expected to appear in court Thursday.