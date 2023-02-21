Pair charged in violent robbery of 62-year-old in West Rogers Park

A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with the violent robbery of a man earlier this month in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Armando Puentes, 40, and Elizabeth Ortiz, 35, are accused of battering and robbing a 62-year-old man on Feb. 5 in the 2500 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The pair was arrested Monday in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue and the 6400 block of North Clark Street, respectively, police said.

Armando Puentes (left) and Elizabeth Ortiz | Chicago police

They each face one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery of a victim over 60, both felonies.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday,