Pair charged with stealing clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods in DuPage County

Two people from St. Louis were arrested and charged for allegedly stealing clothing from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in suburban Chicago.

On March 9, around 5:48 p.m., Lombard police responded to the store located at 810 E. Butterfield Rd. for a report of a retail theft in progress.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered 25-year-old Dyasia Reese and 24-year-old Mikell Nunley exiting the store with multiple items of men's and women's clothing that they had allegedly not paid for.

The stolen merchandise totaled $1,800. Both Reese and Nunley were taken into custody following a brief foot-chase, according to prosecutors.

Dicks Sporting Goods in Lombard | Google Maps

On March 10, both suspects appeared in bond court where Reese's was set at $35,000 and Nunley at $10,000. They're charged with burglary and retail theft.

"In DuPage County, law enforcement and my office will do everything we can to protect our retail establishments and hold accountable anyone who commits the type of criminal behavior as alleged in these cases," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.