Pair charged with Beach Park armed robberies

Two men were arrested in connection with a pair of armed robberies this summer in north suburban Beach Park.

Deon L. Brown of Waukegan and Cortez K. Thurmond of Great Lakes are accused of holding up a Citgo Gas Station and a 7-Eleven Aug. 30 in Beach Park, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Brown, 27, was arrested at his home Monday and was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol magazine, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to armed and aggravated robbery, Brown was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. He is expected to appear in court Nov. 11.

Thurmond, 29, was previously arrested in Kenosha County and transferred to the Lake County Jail Oct. 2, the sheriff’s office said. He is due in court Oct. 27.