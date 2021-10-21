Pair charged with killing 2-year-old girl in Marquette Park

article

A man and a woman were charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Detectives said Wilfredo Cruz, 43, and Milixen Ardon, 24, were responsible for the death of 2-year-old Alisson Zelaya who was found unresponsive Tuesday in the 6600 block of South California Avenue.

Zelaya suffered multiple injuries "consistent with child abuse," according to police.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:54 a.m., officials said.

Cruz and Ardon are both charged with felony first-degree murder, police said.

They are due in bond court Friday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.