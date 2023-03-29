Pair charged with robbing bike shop in Hoffman Estates

article

A man and a woman were charged with robbing a bike shop Monday in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Nathanial Fletcher, 21, and Heather Zamet, 30, allegedly walked into Crank Revolution Bike Shop at 1636 W. Algonquin Road and implied they had a gun and demanded cash, police said.

Police officers arrested them a short time later.

Fletcher was charged with aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, batter and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zamet was charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects, who are from Lake in the Hills, are scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.