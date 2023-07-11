Pair charged with robbing woman in Rogers Park

A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with a robbery last April in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police identified Raul Miranda, 24, and Lilinana Molina, 20, as the suspects responsible for forcefully robbing a 24-year-old woman on April 10 in the 2000 block of West Lunt Avenue.

They were arrested Monday in the 1900 block of West Farwell Avenue.

Each were charged with one felony count of robbery. Miranda was also charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license.

Miranda and Molina are scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.