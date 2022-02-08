Pair found dead in apartment fire in Old Irving Park

Two people were found dead in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue across from St. Viator School.

Smoke could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the two flat.

Firefighters put out the fire fairly quickly, then discovered the bodies of an 88-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man on the first floor.

Fire investigators determined there were no working smoke detectors but they have not determined the cause of the fire. They said the apartment was filled with stuff.

Firefighters will return to the scene to hand out free smoke detectors to neighbors and information on the importance of making sure the smoke detectors are in working order.