Pair grazed by gunfire in Gresham

A man and a woman were shot in a parked car Sunday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle just before 11 p.m. when someone got out of a white sedan and started shooting in the 8300 block of South Green Street, police said. The 24-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and the 24-year-old man was grazed on the arm. They were both treated and released at the scene.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.