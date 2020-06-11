Pair in their 70s die after being struck by pickup truck in Naperville crosswalk

A man and woman in their 70s were struck and killed Wednesday by a pickup truck in west suburban Naperville.

A 64-year-old Naperville woman was driving a Toyota Tundra north on Wehrli Road about 6 p.m. when she turned left on Hobson Road and struck the pair in a crosswalk, Naperville police said in a statement.

The pedestrians, 77-year-old Liangchao Lin and 71-year-old Lee Lin, both died at hospitals after the crash, according to DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen. They both lived in Naperville.

The intersection was shut down until 8:15 p.m. for an investigation by the Naperville Traffic Unit, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed, police said Thursday morning.