Pair killed in shooting after argument in Cragin

Two people were shot and killed Thursday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

A man and a woman were driving around 5:49 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue when someone in the vehicle in front of them got out and approached them, police said.

The man who walked up to them started arguing with the 32-year-old driver and fired several shots into the vehicle, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver and his 31-year-old passenger were shot multiples times across the body and were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.