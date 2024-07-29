Pair of NW Side businesses held up at gunpoint

Two retail stores were held up at gunpoint 20 minutes apart Sunday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money from clerks at the register, according to police. The victims complied, and the suspects fled the scene.

The first robbery took place at 8:35 p.m. at a store in the 3400 block of West Addison Street. Twenty minutes later, the suspects stole from a business in the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue.

There were no reported injuries and no one was taken into custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.