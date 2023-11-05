Pair of armed carjackings reported in Rogers Park

Chicago police are warning Rogers Park residents after a pair of carjackings Sunday morning on the city's North Side.

In both incidents, suspects in a white Toyota Camry and a white Kia sedan force drivers to stop in traffic and demand they exit their cars at gunpoint, according to a CPD community alert. The gunmen then enter the victims' vehicles and drive away.

The first carjacking happened at 1:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Arthur Avenue. Roughly 25 minutes later, another armed carjacking happened in the 1800 block of West Devon Avenue.

The suspects are described at three to four males wearing black hoodies and black face coverings

Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.