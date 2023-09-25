Pair of boys charged in Rogers Park armed carjacking

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The boys, 16 and 14, allegedly took a vehicle from a 66-year-old man at gunpoint around 7 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to police.

They were arrested roughly two hours later in the 2500 block of East 79th Street in South Shore. Each boy was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

No further information was provided.