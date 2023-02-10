Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop

article

Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect.

Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.

During the traffic stop, the officer saw drug paraphernalia inside the car, police said.

Police found two handguns and two magazines with multiple rounds of ammunition inside the 17-year-old's purse, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said Hernandez claimed the guns were his even though they were in possession of the juvenile.

The 17-year-old was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Hernandez was charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond was set for Hernandez at $2,500. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.