Pair of teens charged in Edgewater carjacking

Two teenagers were charged Tuesday in connection with an armed carjacking in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested Tuesday in the 6200 block of North Winthrop Avenue after allegedly forcing a 63-year-old man out of his car at gunpoint, police said.

The teens attempted to drive away but were unable to, leading to their arrest moments later, police said.

They each face one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

