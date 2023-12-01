Pair of teens charged with robbing 4 men at gunpoint in Bridgeport

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the armed robbery of four men Thursday morning in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

The pair allegedly held up four men at gunpoint around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Lituanica Avenue, accodriong to police. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 62.

The teens were arrested moments later in the 2500 block of West Flournoy Street and in the 500 block of South Denvir Avenue, police said. They were each charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The teens are scheduled to appear for a juvenile detention hearing Friday.