Pair shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A man and woman were shot Wednesday night in Gresham. Both were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.



A man and a woman were shot Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The pair were outside around 10:15 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting at them in the 8000 block of South Wood Street, according to police.

The 52-year-old man was shot in the arm and the 54-year-old woman suffered an unspecified injury. They were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.