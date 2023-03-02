Pair shot in Gresham

A man and a woman were shot Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The pair was outside around 8:41 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 78th Street when they were shot at by gunman who ran away, according to police.

The 34-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The 35-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Both victims were listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.