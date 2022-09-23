Pair shot inside Chatham apartment

A woman and a man were shot inside an apartment Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The pair was inside an apartment with several others around 2:36 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone started shooting, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

The 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hip and refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.