Pair sought in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

Chicago police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side.

On Monday, police released images of the suspects who allegedly flashed a gun and forcefully took the belongings of a 44-year-old man on June 15 at the 69th Street Red Line station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 745-4706.

Chicago police released several images of two suspects wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint on the Red Line earlier this month | Chicago police

A man was shot dead on a bus on Sunday, prompting the union leader for CTA operators to say they are fed up with criminals putting the lives of riders and employees at risk.

"The senseless violence that happened on the system today," said ATU Local 241 President Keith Hill. "What if it was a baby on the bus, what if it was a senior citizen."