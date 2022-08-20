Pair wounded in Austin shootout

Two men were wounded in a shootout Friday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The men, 26 and 29, were outside around 11:38 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Division Street when they began exchanging gunfire with two other males, according to Chicago police.

The 26-year-old was shot in the face and back and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The 29-year-old was struck in the arm and leg and was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.