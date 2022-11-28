Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.