Cook County man allegedly punched, spat on two police officers during arrest

article

A Palatine man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly punched and spat on two officers.

Luis A. Camacho, 31, faces four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, two counts of resisting a peace officer, two counts of domestic battery and one count of obstructing identification, police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Whispering Springs Court for a report of a disturbance.

While investigating the report, officers informed Camacho that he was under arrest for domestic battery. As officers attempted to take Camacho into custody, he allegedly punched two officers in the face and spat on them.

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released at the scene, while Camacho was taken to the Palatine Police Station, police said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against Camacho, and he was taken to the Cook County 3rd District Courthouse for a detention hearing.

He was released with pre-trial conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.