Cook County crash: Person killed when vehicle slams into home

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Palatine police responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of S. Quentin Road and W. Hillside Street.

Police say the crash involved a single vehicle that had struck multiple fixed objects, including a utility post and a residence.

Inside the vehicle was one occupant, a female, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

S. Quentin Road was closed in both directions between W. Kenilworth Avenue and W. Glencoe Road as accident reconstruction crews worked the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.