Palatine high school student to be virtual guest for State of the Union

A Palatine high school sophomore will be watching the State of the Union closely.

Venya Sharma will be a virtual guest of Congressman Sean Casten.

She hopes that President Biden will discuss his plan for the environment — even with other big problems in the news right now.

"If we don't care about our environment, we have no planet to have these problems on. And I think that that's the main concern, because we need to see change in order to have a community and to continue to have the democracy that we have right now and have the government and have everything because if we don't have our planet, we have nothing," said Sharma.

Sharma is a climate activist at just 15 years old.