Palatine lifeguard rescues child from drowning in community pool

A child was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in suburban Palatine.

On Tuesday, the Palatine Fire Department was called to the Birchwood community pool on W. Illinois Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived on scene, a lifeguard was performing CPR on the child.

Firefighters then took the child to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and say the kid was awake and breathing on their own in the ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.

