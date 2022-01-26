Palatine man charged with burglary after forcing open basement window in Mount Prospect home

article

A Palatine man has been charged with breaking into a Mount Prospect home Saturday morning.

On Saturday at about 3:53 a.m., Mount Prospect police responded to the 1800 block of Aztec Lane for a 911 call of an unknown person inside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers met the homeowner, who was with the unknown male.

The unknown male was later identified as 38-year-old Juan C. Armenta-Jimenez.

During the investigation, officers learned that Armenta-Jimenez entered the home by forcing open a basement window.

He was transported by police to the Mount Prospect Police Department and charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.

Armenta-Jimenez appeared at his bond hearing Sunday, where a judge set bond at $30,000.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 18.