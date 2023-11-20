Cook County man fled from cops, crashed into parked cars and found with loaded gun: police
COOK COUNTY - A Palatine man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police recklessly through a parking lot and crashing into several parked cars Sunday night.
Around 9 p.m., police say an officer observed 24-year-old Carlos Miranda Pina speeding on Rand Rd. When the officer tried to pull him over, Pina allegedly refused to stop and fled into a nearby parking lot in the 1300 block of Geneva Dr. where he struck several unoccupied vehicles.
Pina's vehicle became inoperable, so he fled on foot, according to police. After a brief chase, he was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.
Carlos Miranda Pina
He's been charged with the following:
- One (1) Felony count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony).
- One (1) Felony count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (Class 4 Felony).
- One (1) Misdemeanor count each of DUI, Resisting a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.
- Multiple business and petty offense traffic violations, including operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Pina appeared in court on Monday and is due back on Dec. 5 in Rolling Meadows.