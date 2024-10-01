Cook County man accused in juvenile sexual abuse case arrested after 7 years on the run
COOK COUNTY - A 32-year-old Palatine man wanted for sexual crimes against a juvenile since 2017 was finally arrested last month.
Cristian Castellanos-Merino was pulled over by Palatine police for a traffic violation on Sept. 28. Officers learned he had an outstanding warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, tied to an incident involving a juvenile victim reported in 2017.
According to police, it was believed Castellanos-Merino had fled the United States after detectives secured the arrest warrant. His whereabouts had been unknown until the traffic stop.
Castellanos-Merino appeared in court on Monday, was released, and is due back on Nov. 15.
Cristian Castellanos-Merino | PPD