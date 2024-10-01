Cook County man accused in juvenile sexual abuse case arrested after 7 years on the run

The Brief Cristian Castellanos-Merino, 32, was arrested in Palatine on a 2017 warrant for aggravated sexual abuse. He was discovered during a routine traffic stop and released after a detention hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15.



A 32-year-old Palatine man wanted for sexual crimes against a juvenile since 2017 was finally arrested last month.

Cristian Castellanos-Merino was pulled over by Palatine police for a traffic violation on Sept. 28. Officers learned he had an outstanding warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, tied to an incident involving a juvenile victim reported in 2017.

According to police, it was believed Castellanos-Merino had fled the United States after detectives secured the arrest warrant. His whereabouts had been unknown until the traffic stop.

Castellanos-Merino appeared in court on Monday, was released, and is due back on Nov. 15.

Cristian Castellanos-Merino | PPD