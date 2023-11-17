Cook County man sexually assaulted child under 13 years old at his home: police

A Palatine man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child earlier this month.

The incident took place on Nov. 3 at Rigoberto Rivera's home, according to police. The victim is under the age of 13.

Palatine police opened an investigation after the victim told a family member about the incident. The victim is not related to Rivera, police said.

Rigoberto Rivera

The 41-year-old Rivera was taken into custody on Thursday. He's been charged with one felony count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. He was due in court on Friday, and his next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Rolling Meadows.

No further information was provided.