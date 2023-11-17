Cook County shooting: Man found dead on porch in Chicago suburb

A man was found fatally shot Friday night in northwest suburban Palatine.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a person down and bleeding in the 800 block of S. Plum Grove Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim on the front porch of a home. Police say he had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Palatine PD at 847-359-9000.