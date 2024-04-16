Shooting in Roseland's Palmer Park leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Palmer Park Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was found suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest behind a Palmer Park field house around 10 p.m., according to CPD. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.