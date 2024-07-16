Palos Heights man arrested after allegedly injuring woman in domestic-related incident: police

article

A Cook County man was arrested this week after allegedly injuring a woman during a domestic-related incident.

Anthony M. O'Leary, 39, of Palos Heights, faces two counts of domestic battery.

At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Downers Grove police officers responded to the 4200 block of Forest Avenue for a report of a domestic-related incident.

When officers arrived, they located a woman outside a residence and observed visible injuries.

The woman told officers that the injuries were caused by a man, later identified as O'Leary.

O'Leary was believed to be inside the residence and didn't respond to officers when they requested that he exit the home.

Police then set up a perimeter around the residence and requested assistance from the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team (MERIT) Metro SWAT Team.

O'Leary was eventually taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the DuPage County Jail, where he awaits a sentencing hearing.