Palos Heights police seek suspect in south suburban gas station burglary

Palos Heights police are looking for an offender that broke in to and robbed a south suburban gas station Wednesday morning.

The offender broke in to the SNK Fuel located on College Drive and Ridgeland Avenue around 2:44 a.m. using a crowbar, police say.

The suspect appears alone in surveillance video. They took money and cigarettes before leaving on foot.

Police posted the video of the suspect on Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If anyone recognizes the subject, they can call Palos Heights police at 708-671-3255 or email jparnitzke@palosheightspd.org.