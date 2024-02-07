Palos Park police warn of scam after man receives email from 'boss' asking for $2K in Amazon gift cards

Palos Park police issued a warning this week after a report of a scam targeting an unsuspecting victim via email.

In the scheme, the victim received an email purportedly from their boss, requesting the purchase of $2,000 worth of Amazon gift cards.

According to the victim's account, the email appeared to be from their employer, asking for help in obtaining the gift cards. The victim became suspicious of the request and verified the authenticity of the email with his employer.

It was later confirmed that the email was a scam.

Close-up of a white Amazon gift card featuring the Amazon logo in San Ramon, California, USA, November 8, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

In this type of scam, the offender will request payment in the form of gift cards, promising reimbursement at a later time. Once the victim provides the gift card information, the scammers vanish with the funds, leaving the victim at a loss.

To avoid falling victim to these types of scams, the Palos Park police are advising the public to remain vigilant and to avoid payment with gift cards.

For further assistance or to report suspicious activity, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency.