Paradise Johnson: Search ongoing for missing 1-year-old on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for a 1-year-old girl who has been missing since late June and may be with her mother on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Paradise Johnson was last seen June 27 in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to police.

Authorities believe she may be with her mother, Semaj Smith, in an unknown vehicle.

Pictured is Paradise Johnson. (Chicago PD )

Johnson has brown eyes, black hair and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. Police said she may need medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.