Paramedic hurt when car crashes into parked ambulance in Ashburn with patient inside

A paramedic was injured Wednesday morning when a car slammed into a parked ambulance with a patient inside in the South Side Ashburn neighborhood.

A car crashed head-on with the parked ambulance about 5:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James. The paramedics were at that location to pick up a patient.

One paramedic, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for shoulder pain, James said. The other paramedic and the patient being picking up were not injured.

The driver of the car, a 38-year-old man, and his 23-year-old female passenger both declined medical treatment, James said.

The unnamed driver was cited for failure to reduce speed, negligent driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, James said. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.