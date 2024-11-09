Parent fatally shot during dispute at Hillcrest High School basketball tournament, officials say

The Brief A parent was shot and killed in the rear parking lot of Hillcrest High School during a junior high boys' basketball tournament on Saturday. The parent, from a neighboring community, has not been identified. The Country Club Hills Police Department is investigating.



A parent was shot and killed during a dispute at a junior high boys' basketball tournament at Hillcrest High School on Saturday, the school district said.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the high school, according to Bremen High School District 228.

The Prairie-Hills Junior High boys' basketball team was participating in the tournament when a "targeted dispute" led to the shooting, district officials said.

The parent that was shot was a 41-year-old man, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. However, he has not yet been identified. Further details about the shooting have not been released.

"The incident is currently under investigation, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement," the school district said.

Counselors and support resources will be available at the school for those in need.

The Country Club Hills Police Department is investigating the incident. FOX 32 Chicago has reached out for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.