Parents, activists decry Cook County sex offender's sentence

Parents and activists are upset with the Cook County judicial system, claiming a registered sex offender received what they said was just "a slap on the wrist."

Byron Ortega was a dance instructor at Roosevelt High School when he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old and sexually abusing a 14-year-old.

"This scumbag received 30 months of probation when, in fact, he should be in prison for 30 years for the atrocities he has done to two young boys while as a dance instructor at Theodore Roosevelt High School," said Patrick Gibbons, a community activist.

Activists said Cook County prosecutors dropped five sexual abuse charges and 10 child pornography counts in a plea deal with Ortega.

We've reached out to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) for comment but have not heard back.