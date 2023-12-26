Parents arrested after one-month-old dies from 'shaken baby syndrome': prosecutors

Two people are in custody after shaking their one-month-old child and delaying medical treatment, resulting in the infant's death, according to Lake County officials.

Gerard Dante Coger, 21, and Janaya Hobson, 19, are each charged with murder and neglect resulting in death.

Their charges come after the couple's infant died from a head injury on Dec. 18.

Investigators said the infant had blunt force trauma injuries from "shaken baby syndrome," or forceful shaking that occurred earlier in December.

Coger admitted to investigators that she shook the infant and that she and Hobson noticed the infant's condition was worsening during the week of Dec. 11.

Eventually, Hobson said they walked the infant to the hospital and didn't call 911 to avoid any questioning from authorities.

Investigators said they noticed that Hobson and Coger were not emotional while the infant was being seen at the hospital and that they both smelled of marijuana.

If convicted, Coger is facing up to 65 years in prison and Hobson is facing up to 40 years.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call Detective James Nielsen at 219-755-3855.

