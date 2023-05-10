Parents ask for more transparency from Chicago childcare nonprofit

Parents and community members of El Hogar del Niño, a nonprofit that provides childcare education and family services, are asking for more transparency.

In February, the chief operating officer sat down with parents to talk about a merger expiration between El Hogar and Children's Home and Aid.

On April 27, parents learned that the board approved the acquisition.

"Why was our voice as parents left out of this decision? We represent the parents, the children, the community of El Hogar. We're the stakeholders who are actively involved in El Hogar interacting with teachers, staff and parents on a daily basis," said Sol Solis from the parent policy committee.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The parents of the community said they want to be involved in the decision and vetting process.