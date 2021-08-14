Parents call for Jackie Robinson West Little League title to be reinstated

Parents of the Jackie Robinson West Little League team are moving forward with their lawsuit over the 2014 World Series.

The team of 11 and 12-year-old African-American boys was stripped of their title over allegations of violating residency rules by recruiting players from the suburbs.

Last month, the Illinois Appellate Court ruled that the parents had valid arguments that the league failed to follow its own rules and verify player’s eligibility.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been an avid supporter of the team.

"The coaches and the children did nothing wrong and it is time for the children to regain their well-earned title," Rev. Jackson said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, he is planning a press conference calling for the World Series title to be reinstated.